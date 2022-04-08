Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Collective batting display by Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Rahul Chahar guided Punjab Kings to 189/9 at the end of the first innings against Gujarat Titans here at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Livingstone's 64-run knock off 27 balls, provided Punjab Kings with a strong hand, even after a back-to-back loss of wickets. Gujarat Titans now need a total of 190 runs in 20 overs to register their third win of IPL 2022.

Put to bat first, Punjab Kings had a pathetic start as they lost an early wicket of skipper Mayank Agarwal who fell prey to Hardik Pandya's spell and departed with just 11 runs on the board in 2 overs. Jonny Bairstow, who made in IPL 2022 debut with this clash, came to the crease and joined opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Bairstow got caught by Rahul Tewatia on Lockie Ferguson's delivery, after scoring only 8 runs, leaving the team's total at 34/2 in 5 overs.

Bairstow's dismissal invited Liam Livingstone to the crease, who then completely changes the momentum of the game. Along with Dhawan, Livingstone stitched a 50-run partnership, where he conceded 16 runs in the 10th over, which was being bowled by Darshan Nalkande.

Gujarat again got a sigh of relief when Rashid Khan dismissed Dhawan on the very first delivery of the 11th over, with the team's score at 86/3. But Dhawan's dismissal did not affect Punjab's fiery batting as Jitesh Sharma joined Livingstone and thrashed Gujarat bowlers.

The duo took their side across the 120-run mark in the 13th over, as they conceded 24 runs off Rahul Tewatia's spell, with Livingstone achieving his half-century in just 21 balls. It was then Nalkande, who took back-to-back wickets, first of Jitesh Sharma, who departed after playing a quick knock of 23 runs off 11 balls and then of Odean Smith for no run.

Shahrukh Khan joined hands with Livingstone and did not leave any opportunity to score quick runs. The duo hit 18 runs in the 15th over and took their side across the 150-run mark. Later, Rashid Khan struck back and brought a new phase into the game.

The spinner dismissed Livingstone in the 16th over, who got caught by David Miller, after scoring a blistering innings of 64 runs off 27 balls. Rashid went on and sent Shahrukh Khan back to the dugout in the same over, leaving the team's total at 154/7.

Kagiso Rabada also departed after getting run out in the 17th over of the innings. Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora joined hands and tried to get some runs but to no avail as the latter got bowled out by Mohammed Shami, in the 18th over, with the team's score at 162/9.

Chahar was joined by Arshdeep Singh and the duo unexpectedly started thrashing Gujarat bowlers. The duo conceded 25 runs in the last two overs and took their side a total of 189/9 at the end of the first innings.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 189/9 (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

