Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Decision Review System (DRS) was not available for the first 10 balls during the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Wankhede Stadium on Thursday due to technical issues.

The important umpiring tool that helps teams review dismissals for leg-before-wicket and caught behind dismissals, could only be restored after 1.4 overs, i.e after 10 balls of the innings.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

But by then, CSK had suffered heavily due to the non-functioning of DRS as Men in Yellow had lost in-form opener Devon Conway, all-rounder Moeen Ali and batter Robin Uthappa to the pace duo of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah. Conway and Uthappa lost their wicket after being adjudged leg-before-wicket by the umpire.

After Conway's dismissal at the hands of Sams, the batter had some discussion with MI captain Rohit Sharma, who also had a word with the umpires as well. But a helpless Conway had to walk back to the pavilion for a duck. Uthappa met the same fate, dismissed leg-before-wicket by Bumrah for 1. (ANI)

Also Read | Tim Paine, Former Australia Test Captain, Offered No Contract by Cricket Tasmania.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)