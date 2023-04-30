Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Speaking at the time of toss, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team."

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said, "We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. The last match, I tried something but clearly, it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with a positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change."

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 43.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)