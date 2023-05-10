Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking forward to solidifying their chances of entering the playoffs when they play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points and would be aiming to reach double-digits. CSK had won its previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) while DC had won their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 'Seems He Bats on a Computer' Sourav Ganguly Lauds Suryakumar Yadav As Mumbai Indians' Batter Smashes 83 off 35 Balls Against RCB in IPL 2023.

In their last five matches, DC has found form and won four matches. CSK on the other hand has won two, lost two and one ended in a no-result.

It would be tough for DC to put down CSK's in-form batters. With Ruturaj Gaikwad (384 runs) and Devon Conway (458 words) have provided consistent starts with their opening, DC bowlers would have to come up with something special to put this pair down.

But merely getting rid of openers would not do DC good entirely as the middle order consisting of Ajinkya Rahane (245 runs), Shivam Dube (290 runs), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali can hit big as well. Dube is the biggest threat in this middle order, having smashed 24 sixes so far, which are among the highest in the tournament.

CSK also has a rock-solid bowling attack, with Tushar Deshpande (19 wickets) being the joint-highest wicket-taker this year. Deepak Chahar can also deliver a few blows. Matheesha Pathirana (10 wickets) has found a perfect mentor in MS Dhoni and is yielding results. Ravindra Jadeja (15 wickets) is a partnership breaker DC should beware of.

DC has delivered inconsistently but has shown flashes of brilliance as of late. With opener and skipper David Warner (330 runs) searching for some runs since the last few matches, a 14-ball knock of 22 gave indications that Warner of the old could be back. Mitchell Marsh (120 runs) and Phil Salt (151 runs) have put up an exhibition of power-hitting in the last few matches, with Salt's 45-ball 87 being a highlight against RCB. The team would count on its overseas batters to make quick and big runs while they struggle with the form of its Indian batters.

Axar Patel (246 runs and seven wickets) is the backbone of this DC line-up and very well the crisis man of the side struggling to get some upward movement in the points table. With the return of Ishant Sharma, the team's bowling line-up has got more stronger as the pacer brings with himself experience, a cheap economy rate and ability to take big wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets) and Axar are vital as spinners for DC. Their overseas bowling star Anrich Nortje's availability is under question as he missed the match against RCB due to a family emergency and the team must find a way to deal with it. Whatever the result may be, an exciting game of cricket is on cards! Faf Du Plessis Completes 1000 Runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Achieves Milestone During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

