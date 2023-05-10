Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Mumbai Indians created history at Wankhede Stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, becoming the first team to pull off three successful run-chases of 200 runs or more in a single IPL season.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a knock which will stay in the memory of fans who witnessed him throughout his knock as MI registered a crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to move to the third spot with 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

MI chased down a total of 200 runs set by RCB in just 16.3 overs, making it their third successful 200-plus run chase of IPL 2023, the most by a team in a single season.

Let's look at the most successful 200+ chases in an IPL season.

Mumbai Indian's first successful run chase of 200-plus runs this season came against Rajasthan Royals where the target was 214. MI chased down the target comfortably as they won the match by six wickets

The second such triumphant chase came against Punjab at Mohali Cricket Stadium. The target given was 216. Rohit Sharma's side accomplished the target with six wickets in hand.

Punjab Kings was the first team to pull off two-run chases of 200-plus runs, doing so in IPL 2014. Their first run chase came against Chennai Super Kings, the target given was 206 and Punjab chased it down with six wickets in hand.

The second-highest run chase of the season came against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The target given was 211 runs. Punjab Kings chased down the target by six wickets.

Then CSK replicated PBKS's heroics in the 2018 season. CSK chased down 200+ scores two times. The first chase came against Kolkata Knight Riders. The target given was 205 and CSK chased it down with five wickets in hand.

The second successful chase came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their home stadium. CSK chased down the target of 207 runs with five wickets in hand.

Mumbai Indians match against Royals Challengers Bangalore was an exciting watch.

Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes).

Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each.

In the chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga.

MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of 10 points. (ANI)

