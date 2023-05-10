KL Rahul Provides Update On Surgery
A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!, it added. KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding, Lucknow Super Giants Captain Seen in Considerable Pain; Walks Out of Field During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.
The 31-year old Rahul picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He abruptly stopped while chasing the ball and eventually had to be helped off the field by the team's support staff. KL Rahul Ruled Out of WTC Final 2023 Against Australia; Ishan Kishan Named As His Replacement in ICC World Test Championship Final Squad.
After consultations with specialists, it was decided that Rahul will undergo surgery and it will be followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul's replacement in the WTC final squad.
