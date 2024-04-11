Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): As Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, all eyes will be on MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and RCB's star batter Virat Kohli, and a battle between both superstars will be worth every second.

RCB and MI will be locking horns in a high-octane clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, which will be a battle between two of Indian cricket's biggest superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both teams are searching for wins. While MI opened their account after three losses with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB aims to overcome a three-match losing streak. They have lost four of their five matches so far.

When you look at the statistics of face-offs between Bumrah and Virat, it is the batter who has the upper hand. Virat has faced 92 balls from Bumrah, scoring 140 runs on them at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 152.17. He has hit 15 fours and five sixes against Bumrah and played 33 dots against him.

Bumrah has dismissed Virat four times out of the 15 times they locked horns with each other.

Both are also all-time greats of the IPL.

In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is the all-time greatest run-getter in the IPL.

Virat is the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2024, scoring 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of over 146, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 113*.

In 124 matches during his IPL career, Bumrah has taken 150 wickets at an average of 23.18 and a strike rate of 18.92. His best bowling figures are 5/10. He is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

In the IPL 2024 so far, Bumrah has taken five wickets at an average of 19.60, with the best figures of 3/14.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis. (ANI)

