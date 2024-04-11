MS Dhoni is currently playing in the IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings. After making them the IPL champions for the fifth time in 2023, Dhoni has finally handed over captaincy to young Ruturaj Gaikwad. Under Gaikwad's captaincy, CSK have been doing fine and MS Dhoni was seen showing glimpses of his batting prowess whenever he has found the opportunity to. Amidst this, Dhoni's name got associated with a controversy as it was reported that he has loged a complaint against his former business partner for alleged fraud. MS Dhoni Celebrates CSK Teammate Nishant Sindhu's Birthday By Cutting Cake Amidst IPL 2024, Picture Goes Viral!

According to reports from NDTV, Dhoni has lodged a complaint against his former business partner Mihir Diwakar, alongside Soumya Das, at the District Court Ranchi. Diwakar, who is the director of Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, was taken into custody by the Jaipur police on Tuesday. The arrest comes in response to allegations of unauthorized use of Dhoni's name for establishing cricket academies.

It has been learnt through NDTV sources that even after revocation of authority by Dhoni, Diwakar opened many cricket academies in India and abroad by using the name of the former India captain. Diwakar has also been accused of taking money for MS Dhoni Cricket and Sports Academies, leading to a purported fraud of over Rs 15 crore. Aarka Sports was liable to pay the franchise fee and share profits in the ratio mentioned in the agreement, but all the terms and conditions were violated. MS Dhoni Signs Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Bat and Wishes Him Best After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (View Pic).

Dhoni admitted that the cricketer academies were set up by the partners without his knowledge. Apart from this, the authority letter provided to the partners by Dhoni was revoked on August 15, 2021. Dhoni has filed a case under Sections 406, 420,467,468,471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the competent court at District Court Ranchi against 1. Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd. 2. Mihir Diwakar and 3.Soumya Das, Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd.

