Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra keeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a forearm injury.

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicketkeeper Harvik Desai as a replacement," a statement from the IPL read.

Also Read | MS Dhoni’s Former Business Partner Mihir Diwakar Arrested, Police Takes Action On Complain Lodged By CSK Star.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1778378467211706737

The 24-year-old Harvik has a century in all three formats of the game and was a member of the India U19 team that won the World Cup in 2018.

Also Read | Rahul Tewatia Reacts After Gujarat Titans' Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says 'We Had To Believe in Ourselves'.

Mumbai Indians are currently eighth in the points table with one victory in four matches and will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a blockbuster clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)