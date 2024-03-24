Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24 (ANI): Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both Rajasthan and Lucknow will be playing their first match of the 17th season of the IPL, and will be eying to clinch a win in their opening game.

While speaking at the toss, Samson said that Riyan Parag will be their number four batter. He added that Rovman Powell could come as an impact player during the match.

"We would like to bat first today. Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we've a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there - Powell could come in as an impact player," Samson said.

On the other hand, Rahul said that they would have batted first if they won the toss. The LSG skipper also confirmed that Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-ul-Haq are their four foreign players.

"We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back. QdK, Pooran, Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options. The focus is on this game for us at the moment," Rahul said.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur. (ANI)

