Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are all set to lock horns with each other in match number six of the Indian Premier League 2024. RCB started off their IPL 2024 campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings whereas Punjab Kings registered a four-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals in Mohali. RCB would be hoping to bring back their campaign back to the winning ways whereas Punjab would be wanting to continue their winning momentum. Virat Kohli Fever Hits Delhi As Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a lot of positives to take away from the first match. The form of skipper Faf du Plessis and the finishing touches from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik are one of the main takeaways from that match. However, the team's middle order collapsed under pressure and big names such as Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar were dismissed cheaply.

Punjab Kings showcased a decent display of cricket against the Delhi Capitals. Sam Curran's batting proved out to be a major positive for the side whereas the bowling also performed well and as per their talent. The team needs to improve a bit on their death bowling as the likes of Harshal Patel went for a lot of runs in the last overs of the innings against Delhi Capitals. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Happy To Be Back on Field After Horrific Car Crash Though Delhi Capitals Lose to Punjab Kings

Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast

Expected weather Conditions at Bengaluru on March 25 (Image Credit: Accuweather)

As per Accuweather, on March 25, 2024, there are no chances of rain during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. The temperature is expected to remain between 32 degree celsius to 26 degree celsius.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is mainly suitable for the batsmen. The short boundaries make it easy for the batters to hit fours and sixes. The ground is often considered to be a high-scoring stadium and big scores are also easily chasable.

