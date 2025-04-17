Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), all eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli, who has a fine record against the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise.

The clash between RCB and PBKS would be a clash of two in-form teams at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. With four wins and two losses each, RCB and PBKS are at third and fourth spot in the points table and are heading into the match after massive wins over Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets and 16 runs win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while defending 112 runs respectively.

Against PBKS, Virat has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 35.52 and a strike rate of 133.77, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 113. Against the same franchise, Virat has made 441 runs at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of over 136, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 113.

In his last 10 innings against PBKS, Virat has made 411 runs at an average of 45.66, with three half-centuries and the best score of 92.

During the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 248 runs in six matches and innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 143.35, with three half-centuries. His best score is 67.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

