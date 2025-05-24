Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs with eight wins in twelve matches and are currently third in the points table. They defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the previous match and will be keen to secure a top 2 spot with a win here.

On the other hand, the DC are eliminated after the loss to the Mumbai Indians in the previous game. They will be keen to finish their season on a positive note.

"We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the makeup of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into the top four," Faf du Plessis said after winning the toss.

"Definitely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side," Shreyas Iyer said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande. (ANI)

