Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacers dominated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the qualifier one, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar topping the powerplay bowling charts in the season.

Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood along with Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma made a lightwork of a strong PBKS line-up, bundling them out for 101 runs in a clash that gives the winner a direct spot in the final.

Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar have the best economy rate in the powerplay (overs one to six) this season, with 7.20 and 8.00 respectively. Hazlewood has nine wickets in the powerplay and a dot ball percentage of 55.8, while Bhuvneshwar has eight scalps in this phase, with a dot ball percentage of 50.0.

Hazlewood is the top wicket-taker for RCB and overall third-highest, with 21 scalps in 11 innings at an average of 15.80 and best figures of 4/33. His economy rate is 8.33.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar has 15 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 29.66, with an economy rate of 9.27 and best figures of 3/33. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB and overall 13th.

The score of 101 by PBKS is the joint-third lowest total in an IPL playoff match. The lowest total in a playoff match is by Deccan Chargers against RCB, who scored just 82 in 2010 during the third-place playoff match, followed by 87 scored by Delhi Capitals (DC) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the semifinal of the 2008 edition.

LSG also scored 101 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 eliminator.

14.1 overs is the least overs batted by any team in the IPL playoffs. The previous least was 16.1 overs by Delhi Capitals against RR in IPL 2008.PBKS was reduced to 48/4 in the powerplay itself, with Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Yash firing all cylinders. Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 in 12 balls, with a four and six) pushed PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs.

Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash getting 2/26 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar and Romario got a wicket each. (ANI)

