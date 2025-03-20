New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made some significant changes in rules for IPL 2025, which begins on March 22.

BCCI has introduced rule changes in IPL 2025, including the lifting of the saliva ban, the continuation of the Impact Player rule and slow over rate ban cannot be imposed on Captains anymore, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal to ANI

The removal of the saliva ban, introduced as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, is a major move.

The rule against using saliva was introduced in May 2020 as a temporary measure, but the ICC made it permanent in September 2022.

Several fast bowlers have opined that the ban impedes their effectiveness by not allowing reverse swing, which has become uncommon in white-ball cricket, including ODIs, where two new balls are utilized.

Bowlers were only allowed to use sweat to shine the bowl. From time to time, bowlers have raised their voices to revise the saliva ban.

Captains will no longer face a ban for slow over rates.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had received a one-match ban after the team's last encounter in IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The much-debated Impact Player rule, introduced in IPL 2023, will continue to be a part of the tournament. The rule allows teams to substitute one player during a match, adding a strategic element to the game.

These changes are expected to have a significant impact on team strategies and gameplay in the IPL. (ANI)

