Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Captain Sanju Samson has been heavily fined for the Rajasthan Royals maintaining a slow over-rate during their fixture against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday.

Samson witnessed his side fall to an emphatic 58-run defeat against the Titans after their unsuccessful attempt to chase down a mounting 218-run target. After the Royals were handed their third defeat of the season, Samson's woes increased as he incurred a hefty fine for his side's slow-over rate.

IPL released a statement on Thursday to confirm that Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. It was Rajasthan's second offence under Article 2.22.

"Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 23 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," IPL said in a statement.

The Royals were previously penalised for maintaining a slow-over rate against Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati last month. During that phase, Riyan Parag stepped in to fill Samson's shoes, who was unavailable for the early fixtures due to an injury. Since it was the first offence in the ongoing season, Parag was fined Rs 12 lakh.

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

Despite winning the toss, Rajashtan's decision to bowl backfired as Gujarat clobbered the Royals in their home den and blazed their way to a daunting 217/6. In reply, the constant loss of wickets didn't help Rajasthan's cause, as they succumbed to a comprehensive 58-run defeat. (ANI)

