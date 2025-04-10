Mahendra Singh Dhoni has several Indian Premier League (IPL) records. Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious career, becoming the first wicketkeeper in the tournament to reach 150 catches. Dhoni achieved this unmatched record during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match at Mullanpur, starting the contest on 149 catches as a designated keeper. Punjab Kings Beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 Runs in IPL 2025; Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Century Guides PBKS to Clinical Victory Over CSK at Home.

Dhoni touched the milestone of 150 IPL catches as wicketkeeper, catching Nehal Wadhera's catch off Ravi Ashwin's over in the eighth over of the Punjab Kings' innings.

Dhoni is miles ahead in the list of wicketkeepers with the most catches in IPL history, with 150. Former RCB player and current mentor Dinesh Karthik is second with 137, and is the only keeper other than Dhoni to surpass the 100-catch mark. Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, and Robin Uthappa complete a solid top five. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Most Catches as Wicketkeeper In IPL History

Player Matches Dismissals Catches MS Dhoni 266 192 150* Dinesh Karthik 257 174 137 Wriddhiman Saha 170 113 87 Rishabh Pant 113 98 75 Robin Uthappa 205 90 58

Out of 150 catches as designated wicketkeeper in IPL, Dhoni has held 132 for Chennai Super Kings divided across two stints (2008-15, 2018 - current), while the remaining 18 were for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016-17.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni has already showcased his stellar wicketkeeping skills in both of CSK's matches, inflicting lightning-fast stumping, which has left fans amazed and wanting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).