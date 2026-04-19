Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss and decided to field against the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday evening.

The high-voltage clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Speaking at the toss, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said the decision was influenced by the pitch and the approach his team wants to adopt against one of the stronger sides in the competition. He also highlighted the freedom it gives his batters while chasing a total under lights.

"We are going to bowl first. Coming here, we want them to set a total for us. They have been one of the best in the tournament, but at the same time, it gives us freedom to play as well. Playing for 220 runs is better than playing for 200. Rathi is out, Siddharth comes in," LSG skipper Pant said.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Speaking at the toss, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they are playing with the same Playing XI.

"I feel it's a great challenge for us since we haven't batted first so far. I had mentioned that when you are getting better, it's about us vs us. A comprehensive win is what is needed to fulfil. Same team," PBKS skipper Iyer said.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants (Impact Subs): Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings (Impact Subs): Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Suyansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)