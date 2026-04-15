Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane believes that his side did well with the ball to pull back Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 192 on a good batting pitch, especially after a tough powerplay.

However, he admitted that the KKR batting unit failed to build enough momentum, with a slow start and difficulties against spin, and stressed that a longer innings from one set batter could have made the difference in the chase.

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Chennai Super Kings snapped a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday night.

"I thought with the ball, we were treated really well. 190 on this wicket was really good, especially the power play, what they got, 70-odd runs. After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially that with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the power play. I thought that was really important. In the middle phase, hitting spinners was slightly challenging, but apart from that, the wicket was really good. We needed one batter to bat until deep and then take it in the end," Rahane said after the match.

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Rahane also admitted that while KKR backed a settled combination going into the game, the ongoing run of losses has made things challenging.

He said the focus now is to stay united and positive, keep things simple in the moment, and reassess team combinations in the dressing room if required, while stressing that consistency in selection only works when results follow.

"I think combination-wise, we thought the combination which we had in the last game, and this was really good. I think it's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches, it's tough. What is important for all of us as a group is to stay positive, keep our heads up, keep our chins up, and just focus on the moment. We'll have to sit in the dressing room and think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. Sometimes you bat with the players, the results are going your way, then it's okay. But if the results are not going your way, then you'll have to think about the combination. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keeping our heads up," he added.

KKR is still winless, having lost four and one no result, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points after this win.

Coming to the match, asked to bat first, CSK posted 192/5 in 20 overs, powered by key contributions from Samson (48 off 32, 4 fours and 3 sixes) and Brevis (41 off 29, 4 fours and 2 sixes), while Kartik Tyagi impressed with figures of 2/35.

In reply, KKR were reduced to 29/2 but fought back through a 50-run stand between skipper Rahane (28 off 22) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 off 19). However, a decisive spell from Noor Ahmad triggered a collapse as KKR slumped to 90/6 and eventually finished at 160/7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)