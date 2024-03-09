Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal feels that the historic fifth Test between England and India will magnify the recognition of Dharamsala on the world stage.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala is hosting the fifth and final Test between India and England, which saw the hosts dominating the Three Lions across both days of play.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders: Get List of Batter and Bowler Standings With Most Runs and Highest Wickets Taken in Women's Premier League Season 2.

The fifth game marked the 100th Test for India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow.

The match kicked off on March 7, the same date when India's batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket in 1987.

Also Read | Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Grandma Survives Hamas Attack by Talking About Lionel Messi (See Pic and Video).

While speaking about the prospect of hosting a Test at the HPCA Stadium, IPL chairman Dhumal told reporters, "For any venue, the biggest event is organising a Test match. When you get the status of Test that means your venue gets recognised by the entire world. A lot of matches have been held here, a Test match has an entirely different feeling. The first international match was held against England and the 25th game was also against England."

"It is a historic match as it began on March 7, the same day when Sunil Gavaskar completed 10,000 runs. This is Ashwin's 100th Test match, Jonny Biarstow's 100th Test match and it is expected that James Anderson will take his 700th wicket on this ground. From that point, a historic Test match is being played here. Dharamsala has gotten recognition on the world stage and this match will magnify it. All the players or fans who have visited the stadium have said that they haven't seen a more beautiful stadium than this," he said.

He also talked about how international players also promote Dharamsala when they get involved in different activities like hiking.

"During the World Cup 2023 when players from New Zealand or England visited Dharamsala and went for hiking or mountaineering, so when they post pictures on social media Dharamsala gets a new identity. I feel we need to market that sector properly," Dhumal added.

Coming to Day 2 action, after ruling the roost in the first two sessions, the hosts ceded ground in the session after Tea as it suffered a late-order collapse to be reduced to 428/8.

After skipper, Rohit and Shubman bossed the visitors in the opening session and after Lunch, both bringing up fine centuries in the process, England made a comeback of sorts largely on the back of a four-wicket haul by Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who found appreciable purchase from the surface in the last session.

However, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah steadied the ship thereafter for the hosts, as they put up an unbeaten 45-run stand to ensure India didn't lose any further wickets by the close of play. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)