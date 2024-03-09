Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen are current holders of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Orange and Purple Caps respectively. Mandhana, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain has scored 243 runs and she is closely followed by her RCB counterpart Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr. Delhi Capitals' Jonassen has taken 10 wickets and tops the wicket-taking charts with her teammate Radha Yadav and UP Warriorz Sophie Ecclestone behind her, with eight wickets each. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the updated WPL 2024 Orange and Purple Cap lists below. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who has the most runs in the tournament. The Purple Cap, on the other hand, is given to someone who takes the most number of wickets. Meg Lanning had won the Orange Cap in the inaugural season of the WPL. The Delhi Capitals' captain had scored 345 runs in nine matches including two fifties, with a high score of 72. Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder had finished second on this list with 332 runs. The Purple Cap was won by Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who had taken 16 wickets. UP Warriorz Sophie Ecclestone also had the same number of wickets but Matthews finished ahead due to a superior average. On Which TV Channel WPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s Premier League Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Most Runs in WPL 2024

Pos Player Matches Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 6 261 60 43.50 124.28 0 4 2 Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 243 80 40.50 153.79 0 2 3 Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) 7 207 59 69.00 132.69 0 2 4 Grace Harris (UPW-W) 7 187 60 37.40 142.74 0 1 5 Alice Capsey (DC-W) 6 182 75 36.40 126.05 0 1

Most Wickets in WPL 2024

Pos Player Matches Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ 1 Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 4 95 10 3/21 9.50 5.93 2 Radha Yadav (DC-W) 6 116 10 4/20 11.60 6.44 3 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 7 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 4 Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) 4 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 5 Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) 7 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.50

The WPL 2024 got underway on February 22 with a stunning match in a repeat of last year's final where Mumbai Indians edged past Delhi Capitals to a thrilling four-wicket win. The group stage of the five-team tournament will come to an end on March 13. The team which finishes in top spot will automatically enter the final while the second and third-placed sides have to face each other in the Eliminator. The WPL 2024 final will be played on March 17 in Delhi.

