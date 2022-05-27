Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Also Read | Sports Authority of India Forms 3-Member Committee to Look Into Gymnast Aruna Reddy’s Allegations.

Virat Kohli c Samson b Prasidh 7

Faf du Plessis c Ashwin b McCoy 25

Also Read | IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During Eliminator Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajat Patidar c Buttler b Ashwin 58

Glenn Maxwell c McCoy b Boult 24

Mahipal Lomror c Ashwin b McCoy 8

Dinesh Karthik c Parag b Prasidh 6

Shahbaz Ahmed not out 12

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva b Prasidh 0

Harshal Patel b McCoy 1

2

Josh Hazlewood not out 1

Extras: (B-4 LB-4 W-7) 15

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 157

Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/79 3/111 4/130 5/141 6/146 7/146 8/154

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-28-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-3, Obed McCoy 4-0-23-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-45-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)