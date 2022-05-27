Ahmedabad, May 27: Hours before the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said an official statement from the tournament.

Article 2.3 of the IPL code of conduct talks about 'Use of an audible obscenity during a Match'. It covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune. RR vs RCB Live Score Updates, Qualifier 2, IPL 2022.

In the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Karthik provided finishing fireworks in an unconquered 37 off 23 balls, laced with five fours and a six. He was also instrumental in Bangalore taking 84 runs off the last five overs as Rajat Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, carrying Bangalore to a mammoth 207/4.

In reply, Lucknow fell 14 runs short, ending at 193/6 in 20 overs. The winner of Qualifier 2 between Bangalore and Rajasthan will face Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

