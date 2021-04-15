Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals:
Prithvi Shaw
c Miller b Unadkat
2
Shikhar Dhawan
c Samson b Unadkat
9
Ajinkya Rahane
c & b Unadkat
8
Rishabh Pant
run out 51
Marcus Stoinis
c Buttler b M Rahman
0
Lalit Yadav
c Tewatia b Morris
20
Tom Curran
b M Rahman
21
Chris Woakes
not out
15
Ravichandran Ashwin
run out 7
Kagiso Rabada
not out
9
Extras (WD-5)
5
Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)
147
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-36, 4-37, 5-88, 6-100, 7-128, 8-136
Bowling: Chetan Sakariya 4-0-33-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-15-3, Chris Morris 3-0-27-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-2, Riyan Parag
2-0-16-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-27-0. More
