Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw

c Miller b Unadkat

2

Shikhar Dhawan

c Samson b Unadkat

9

Ajinkya Rahane

c & b Unadkat

8

Rishabh Pant

run out 51

Marcus Stoinis

c Buttler b M Rahman

0

Lalit Yadav

c Tewatia b Morris

20

Tom Curran

b M Rahman

21

Chris Woakes

not out

15

Ravichandran Ashwin

run out 7

Kagiso Rabada

not out

9

Extras (WD-5)

5

Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

147

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-36, 4-37, 5-88, 6-100, 7-128, 8-136

Bowling: Chetan Sakariya 4-0-33-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-15-3, Chris Morris 3-0-27-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-2, Riyan Parag

2-0-16-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-27-0. More

