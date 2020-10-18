Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Also Read | AC Milan Hilariously Trolls Inter Milan After a 2-1 Win as Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores a Brace, Says 'Inter You've Been Zlataned'.

S Gill

c Garg b R Khan 36

Also Read | Shubman Gill Trolled With Funny Memes for His Slow Knock During SRH vs KKR Match in Dream11 IPL 2020.

R Tripathi

b Natarajan 23

N Rana

c Garg b V Shankar 29

A Russell c Shankar b Natarajan 9

E Morgan c Pandey b Thampi 34

D Karthik not out 29

Extras (LB-2, NB-1) 3

Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 163

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-87, 3-88, 4-105, 5-163

Bowling: S Sharma 4-0-27-0, B Thampi 4-0-46-1, T Natarajan 4-0-40-2, V Shankar 4-0-20-1, R Khan 4-0-28-1. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)