Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill again became a victim of trolls after getting dismissed for 36 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The young batsman has got starts in the majority of the games but hasn’t been able to accelerate after settling his feet. Speaking of his knock against SRH, Gill played some excellent shots in the powerplay overs and was expected to register a significant score. However, his strike rate went down after the field got open and he eventually fell prey to Rashid Khan in the 12th over while going for a big shot. He ended up scoring 36 off 37 balls which is indeed not ideal in 20-over format. SRH vs KKR Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

With 311 runs in nine games, Gill, who is touted to become the next big thing in Indian cricket, is the leading aggregator of KKR in IPL 2020 but his mediocre strike-rate of 113.92 has proved to be the nemesis for the team. Due to his inability to accelerate, pressure keeps increasing on batsman at another end. Owing to the fact, fans were agitated by Gill’s performance against KKR as social media got filled with hilarious memes and jokes. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Fans Agitated With Slow Knocks!!

More Memes!!

Hilarious!!

Sara tendulakar after watching Shubman gill innings 36 runs at 37 balls...#SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/30LVOds74I — JD 🙅🏻‍♂️ (@Jai_deep1) October 18, 2020

More Trolling!!

KKR fans after seeing strike rate and batting of LORD SHUBMAN GILL: Yeah kya hag diye hobe💩💩💩💩#KKRvsSRH #SRHvsKKR #IPL2020 #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/F5Pn8VWvbR — Suraj Nair (@SurajNair_07) October 18, 2020

Pat Cummins in Action!!

Aree bhaiya lord SHUBMAN GILL 100 ka strike rate toh rakho kaam se kamm yeah nhi chlata idhar T20 main aap bhaiya dream 11 pe team bannao baating hum Cummins se kra lenge @KKRiders #SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/GfJbZ5R9EO — Suraj Nair (@SurajNair_07) October 18, 2020

Murali Vijay Dragged!!

Legend we are not missing you, We are watching you in every Shubman Gill's innings. God bless! #SRHvsKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2c8B7m65fA — The Dude (@PuntingDude) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner elected to bowl first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Openers Gill and Rahul Tripathi got Kolkata off to a decent start, but the Orange Army came back in the contest after scalping quick wickets. Nevertheless, skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik must be eyeing to take Kolkata to a reasonable total. Notably, the game is very crucial for both sides to remain in the playoff and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

