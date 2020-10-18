AC Milan won the game last night against their arch-rival Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Serie A 2020-21 match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was down with COVID-19 was included in the line-up and he truly defied the concept of age as he scored a brace. Right from the start of the match, the visitors looked in total control and within the first 20 minutes of the match, AC Milan was two goals up. Romelu Lukaku scored a goal at the 29th minute but the scores remained unchanged and Zlatan’s team walked away with 1-2 win. After the match, AC Milan took to social media and trolled their arch-rival on social media. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Resumes Training After Recovering From COVID-19, Likely to Feature in Serie A 2020–21 Milan Derby (See Pic).

They took to social media and shared the picture of Zlatan celebrating the goal. AC Milan had quite a witty caption to the post as they wrote, “Inter you’ve been Zlataned.” The team kept on posting pictures of their win over Inter Milan. When it comes to stats, Inter dominated the ball with 56 per cent of possession and their pass accuracy was 81 per cent.

View this post on Instagram Inter you’ve been Zlataned 🔴⚫️ #InterMilan #SempreMilan A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on Oct 17, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Team

With this, AC Milan has secured their fourth win the Serie A 2020-21. The team is currently on number one of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 12 points in their kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).