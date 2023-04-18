Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the India Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma c Markram b T Natarajan 28
Ishan Kishan c Markram b Marco Jansen 38
Cameron Green not out 64
Suryakumar Yadav c Markram b Marco Jansen 7
Tilak Varma c Mayank Agarwal b Bhuvneshwar 37
Tim David run out (Abhishek Sharma/T Natarajan) 16
Extras: (W-2) 2
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 192
Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-87, 3-95, 4-151, 5-192.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-31-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-43-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-33-0, T Natarajan 4-0-50-1, Mayank Markande 4-0-35-0. (MORE) PTI
