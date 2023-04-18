Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the India Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma c Markram b T Natarajan 28

Ishan Kishan c Markram b Marco Jansen 38

Cameron Green not out 64

Suryakumar Yadav c Markram b Marco Jansen 7

Tilak Varma c Mayank Agarwal b Bhuvneshwar 37

Tim David run out (Abhishek Sharma/T Natarajan) 16

Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-87, 3-95, 4-151, 5-192.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-31-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-43-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-33-0, T Natarajan 4-0-50-1, Mayank Markande 4-0-35-0. (MORE) PTI

