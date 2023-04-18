In match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) cross swords against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium, Jaipur, on April 19, 2023, Wednesday. Before mentioning the Google prediction winner for the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan and Lucknow, let us see where the teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK Match Breaks All Records, JioCinema’s Concurrent Viewership Touches 2.4 Crore.

On one hand, Rajasthan Royals are high flying after having registered four wins out of five games. Their recent win came against defending champions, Gujarat Titans. This was the first time that Rajasthan were able to beat Gujarat in an IPL match with all of their previous meetings ended in Gujarat’s favour. The latest match between Gujarat and Rajasthan saw Gujarat batting first and posting a competitive total of 177, thanks to some brilliant bowling from Rajasthan bowlers. Chasing 178, Rajasthan lost some crucial wickets but some mature and significant knocks from captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer saw them cross the line with a few hiccups.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are having a decent season after registering three wins out of five matches. Their last match against Punjab Kings ended in a loss. Batting first, Lucknow posted a competitive total of 159, thanks to a quickfire knock from captain KL Rahul, whose crucial innings saw Lucknow reach 150. Other than KL Rahul, other Lucknow batters faltered as no one was able to score more than 30. Defending 160, Mark Wood (2-fer), Yudhvir Singh (2-fer), Ravi Bishnoi (2-fer) picked up crucial wickets but other bowlers leaked runs which in the end turned the game in favour of Punjab.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Rajasthan and Lucknow, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own prediction on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between RR and LSG, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Rajasthan and Lucknow is Rajasthan. IPL 2023: Whenever Devon Conway Contributes He Puts CSK in Winning Position, Says Parthiv Patel.

Google Win% (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Rajasthan Royals side are the favourites with 55% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their batting and bowling depth. The prediction further states that Lucknow has 45% chance of winning the match, proving that the match is expected to go down to the wire. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Lucknow may go to beat Rajasthan, considering the form of top-order batters of Lucknow.

