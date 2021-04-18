Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Virat Kohli c Tripathi b Varun 5
Devdutt Padikkal c Tripathi b Prasidh Krishna 25
Rajat Patidar b Varun 1
Glenn Maxwell c Harbhajan b Cummins 78
AB de Villiers not out 76
Kyle Jamieson not out 11
Extras: (NB-3, W-5)
8
Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs)
204
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-95, 4-148
Bowling: Harbhajan Singh 4-0-38-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-39-2, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-24-0, Pat Cummins
4-0-34-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-31-1, Andre Russell 2-0-38-0. MORE
