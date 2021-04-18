Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli c Tripathi b Varun 5

Devdutt Padikkal c Tripathi b Prasidh Krishna 25

Rajat Patidar b Varun 1

Glenn Maxwell c Harbhajan b Cummins 78

AB de Villiers not out 76

Kyle Jamieson not out 11

Extras: (NB-3, W-5)

8

Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs)

204

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-95, 4-148

Bowling: Harbhajan Singh 4-0-38-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-39-2, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-24-0, Pat Cummins

4-0-34-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-31-1, Andre Russell 2-0-38-0. MORE

