Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:

Also Read | IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5 Despite Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma’s Century Partnership.

Vivrant Sharma c sub (Ramandeep Singh) b Madhwal 69

Mayank Agarwal c Kishan b Madhwal 83

Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Updates Live, RCB vs GT IPL 2023: Rain STOPS, Chinnaswamy Ground Staff at Work Ahead of Important Fixture.

Heinrich Klaasen b Madhwal 18

Glenn Phillips c Kartikeya b Jordan 1

Aiden Markram not out 13

Harry Brook b Madhwal 0

Sanvir Singh not out 4

Extras (LB-5, NB-1, W-6) 12

Total (For Five Wickets In 20 Overs) 200

Fall of Wickets: 1-140, 2-174, 3-177, 4-186, 5-186.

Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-36-0, Cameron Green 1-0-2-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-42-1, Akash Madhwal 4-0-37-4, Piyush Chawla 4-0-39-0, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-39-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)