Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): IR Iran notched their second win of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Palestine in a Group D clash at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. A point against India on Sunday would be enough to send them through, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Palestine struck first with substitute Adam Kafafi finishing smartly in the 43rd minute to give his side a surprise lead. But IR Iran responded with authority after the break.

Jafar Asadi levelled the score in the 49th minute and then completed the turnaround with a crisp finish in the 68th. Four minutes later, captain Mahan Beheshti added a composed third, putting the match beyond Palestine's reach and strengthening Iran's grip on Group D.

India slipped to a 0-2 loss against an organised and disciplined Lebanon side in their penultimate Group D fixture of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Despite India suffering their first Qualifiers defeat, Bibiano Fernandes' boys remain alive in the qualification race and will face group leaders IR Iran in a do-or-die contest on Sunday, knowing only victory will secure their passage to the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history.

Against India, Lebanon scored twice in the first half through Antoine Assaf (26th minute) and Paul Maakaroun (38th), and the Blue Colts ended the match with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

India came into the match high on confidence after their 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon were in no mood to allow them control. The visitors pressed with intensity and exploited gaps in India's shape, asking far more questions than either of India's earlier opponents. (ANI)

