New Delhi [India], November 28: Ayush Mhatre's record-breaking century for Mumbai, half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull and Venkatesh Iyer and fine bowling spells from Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Shami were the highlights during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Ayush Mhatre Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Score Century in All Three Formats of Professional Cricket, Achieves Feat During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

During the clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha, Mhatre slammed a 49-ball ton, finishing with 110* in 53 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes with a strike rate of 207.54, as Mumbai chased down 193 set by Vidarbha. Shivam Dube (39* in 19 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (35* in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six) added finishing touches for Mumbai as they chased down with seven wickets and 13 balls in hand.

With this, at the age of 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre has become the youngest batter to make a century each in all formats of professional cricket: first-class, List A and T20. He outdid his own idol and Indian legend Rohit Sharma, who previously held the record for completing the triplet at the age of 19 years and 339 days.

Earlier, the fifties from Atharva Taide (64 in 36 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Aman Mokhade (61 in 30 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) powered Vidarbha to 192/9, with Shivam Dube (3/31) and Sairaj Patil (3/33) being the pick of the bowlers.

Half-centuries from skipper Prithvi Shaw (66* in 36 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Arshin Kulkarni (89* in 54 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) helped Maharashtra chase down 192 against Hyderabad, with Jalaj Saxena (2/25) being another fine performer with the ball for MH as none of the Hyderabad batters could hit a fifty.

In a clash between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Delhi's top-order of Yash Dhull (71 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Priyansh Arya (35 in 15 balls, with six fours and a six), skipper Nitish Rana (34 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ayush Badoni (41 in 23 balls, with five fours and a six) starred in a 199-run chase, with six wickets in hand. TN was put to bat by Delhi, and knocks from Tushar Raheja (72 in 41 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Amit Sathvik (54 in 40 balls, with eight fours and a six) took TN to 198/7, with Prince Yadav (3/43) being the pick of the bowlers for Delhi.

In the clash between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, Venkatesh's 55* in 34 balls, with a four and six, took MP to 174/8, while Bihar collapsed to 112 all out in 19.2 overs, with the capped all-rounder getting a wicket too. Shivang Kumar (3/25) and Shivam Shukla (2/20) were the top bowlers for MP as Vaibhav Suryavanshi (13) once again flopped.

The clash between Haryana and Punjab was a thriller affair, with pacer Anshul Kamboj (2/26) being a highlight. After Nishant Sandu (61 in 32 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) top-scored for them in their score of 207/9 in 20 overs, with Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Ashwani Kumar (3/31) being the best bowler, Punjab managed to tie the match, with Anmolpreet Singh (81 in 37 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) upping the attack after Abhishek Sharma (6) and Prabhsimran Singh (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) perished. Sanvir Singh (30* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) almost took Punjab home, but the match was tied.

In the Super Over, Anshul Kamboj could let Punjab make only one run before getting two wickets, and Haryana chased it on the first ball itself. The clash between Gujarat and Bengal was a low-scoring one. Bengal elected to field first. Gujarat was restricted to 127 in 18.3 overs, with Vishal Jayswal (36 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Urvil Patel (20 in 10 balls, with three fours and a six) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Saksham Choudhary (3/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/31) were amongst the pick of the bowlers. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (34 in 34 balls, with three fours and a six) top-scored in Bengal's successful chase with three wickets and seven balls left.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, bagged three wickets for Goa during their win over Chandigarh. After being put to field by Chandigarh, Goa made 173/6 in 20 overs, with Lalit Yadav (82* in 49 balls, with six fours and four sixes) playing an explosive knock. Arjun, while opening the batting, could score only 14. During the chase, Chandigarh was wiped out for 121 runs in 19 overs, with Arjun's 3/17 in four overs playing a big role. India's Squad for U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included, Ayush Mhatre Named Captain.

Skipper Sanju Samson (19 in 25 balls, with two fours and a six) flopped as his side was restricted to 117/8 while chasing 150 against Railways. UP pulled off a massive 109-run win over Jammu and Kashmir. Aryan Juyal (51 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Sameer Rizvi (30 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes), and Prashant Veer (37* in 10 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took UP to 193/6 after they were put to bat first by J&K. During the chase, none except for opener Qamran Iqbal (20) touched the 20-run mark as J&K was bundled out for 84 in 15.3 overs. Prashant Veer (3/20) and Vipraj Nigam (3/25) were the top bowlers, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got a wicket in his two-over spell of 14 runs.

