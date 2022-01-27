Tehran [Iran], January 27 (ANI): The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday booked the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 berth with a win over Iraq.

Iran defeated Iraq 1-0 to register a third consecutive win in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers here at Azadi Stadium.

Mehdi Taremi scored a goal in the 48th minute after the two teams fought hard in the first half.

In the second half too, the players kept looking for a goal but a solid defense didn't allow either of the sides to breach the mark after Taremi's goal.

In November last year, Harry Kane fired four goals as England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In October 2021, Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.

The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year. (ANI)

