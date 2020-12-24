Vasco (Goa) [India], December 24 (ANI): After a defeat against FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was disappointed with the result but appreciated the efforts of Nerijus Valskis, who was a big threat to the Gaurs all through the match.

FC Goa came back from behind to register a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. Igor Angulo scored a brace in the Gaurs win, including the winner in second-half stoppage time.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Coyle said: "Valskis is an outstanding player. His freekick hit the crossbar, and a great shot got saved as well. He is a wonderful player and all we have to do is improve the service to him. When we do that, he will score goals for fun."

It was Goa's third win in eight games besides two draws and three defeats. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, found themselves just behind Goa in sixth place on the points table with two wins, four draws and two defeats.

The 2020-21 ISL now goes into a two-day Christmas break and will return on December 26 with the match between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)