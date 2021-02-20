Margao (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant was disappointed with the way his team conceded their second goal in the Kolkata derby, which he believes, killed the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan secured a comfortable 3-1 win over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

Roy Krishna scored once and provided two assists to help his side to a comfortable win. An own goal from Tiri was some consolation for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The second goal was scored when Krishna intercepted a poor pass from Daniel Fox before laying a pass for Williams who buried his first-time shot straight down the middle. East Bengal coach Grant feels the second goal was the turning point of the match as it was a gift to Mohun Bagan.

"I thought it was a good derby game. Both the teams went for it. It was a very honest and strong game. The second goal was the turning point," said Grant said at the post-match press conference.

"We have experienced players at the back and it's a derby game that is one each [1-1 at the time of the error]. There was not much in it and we gifted them the second goal," he added.

Grant downplayed Mohun Bagan's performance in the Kolkata derby and said it was East Bengal who helped the Mariners in winning the game.

"I don't think the opposition did much to win the game. I think we helped them. Both teams cancelled each other out. There wasn't much great football played by both teams... There was a lot at stake. It was a big game but I would not say that it was the worst game [from an SC East Bengal point of view]," said Grant.

SC East Bengal is at the ninth spot with 17 points and will now lock horns with NorthEast United on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)