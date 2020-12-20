Panaji (Goa) [India], December 20 (ANI): After stumbling to a 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said that the performance of his side was not up to the mark and there were a lot of mistakes committed.

Chennaiyin FC finally managed to register a win after five games with a 2-1 victory over FC Goa in the ongoing seventh season of ISL at Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday. In a game that saw 39 shots at the goal, Rahim Ali (53') scored the match-winner after Jorge Ortiz (9') cancelled out Rafael Crivellaro's (5') opening goal.

"I am disappointed with the game. Because we were not good, there were a lot of mistakes. Some players are tired. Totally disappointed today. The most important thing is the recovery now, sometimes we decide the same first eleven, but it's not possible in this situation. It's not an excuse but it's the real situation for us," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference.

"Now, the most important thing is to talk to the players. The last days are too difficult as it is necessary for some details when you lose the game. But today I'm sad," he added.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj has been brilliant for FC Goa in the previous games but his absence from the game against Chennaiyin FC was noticeable.

"We put in Romario because he is good at defending. Of course, he needs to improve more. But today's not a good example for evaluation," Ferrando said.

FC Goa is currently at seventh place in the ISL points table with 8 points from seven matches. The side will next take on Jamshedpur Fc on Wednesday. (ANI)

