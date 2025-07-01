New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has thrilled fans for over a decade with its attacking flair and spectacular goals. However, while the spotlight often shines on the forwards, it's the rock-solid defence that truly lays the foundation for every successful campaign, as per the official website of ISL.

The stalwarts at the back, who put their bodies on the line, have been efficiently doing their job, with every season as defences have become smarter, sharper, and more central to team success.

Also Read | IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd Youth ODI: England Beat India by One Wicket; Thomas Rew, Rocky Flintoff Shine As Hosts Level Series 1-1.

These defenders, season after season, have been the unsung heroes, silently thwarting attacks and laying the groundwork for their teams' glory. Their contributions serve as a powerful reminder that while goals win games, a strong defence has a bigger impact on the team's success.

Former Liverpool defender Josemi set the standard from the very beginning, bringing a wealth of experience, tactical acumen, and a calming presence to ATK FC's backline. He paired well with youngsters and played a pivotal role in helping ATK FC win the Cup in the very first season as they kept eight clean sheets, the most by any team in the league that season.

Also Read | Kishore Jena Ruled Out of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Due to Ankle Injury, Yashvir Singh Named As Replacement.

Sandesh Jhingan emerged as a young prodigy and was also named the Emerging Player of the Season in his debut campaign with Kerala Blasters FC. However, Josemi's consistency and impact make him an automatic choice.

Bernard Mendy was an indispensable figure in Chennaiyin FC's cup-winning campaign in 2015. Known for his strength and aggressive tackling, Mendy became a nightmare for opposition attackers. He contributed to four out of Chennaiyin FC's six clean sheets that season, which was the most by any team in the league. The Frenchman was equally important in the final third with his goal-scoring knack, scoring twice in ISL 2015 and adding a significant dimension to the team's game.

Tiri and Mailson Alves were among other top performers in ISL 2015, but Mendy's aura was something different.

Lucian Goian had a towering presence in Mumbai City FC's defensive line during his stint in the ISL. The Romanian centre-back played a key role in the Islanders' playoff qualification in 2016. Goian excelled in winning duels, making crucial clearances, and marshalling his defensive partners and was involved in all nine clean sheets that Mumbai City FC kept in ISL 2016. That was a record at the time for a club in a single season, which helped the Islanders finish the league stage at the top of the table.

Cedric Hengbart was one of the best defenders in ISL 2016, playing an anchoring role in KBFC's defence line, but Goian's near-perfect campaign gave him the nod.

Mailson Alves demonstrated that a top defender could be both a defensive lynchpin and a match-winner when it truly mattered. The Brazilian defender scored a brace against Bengaluru FC in the high-stakes final, helping the Marina Machans win the ISL Cup in the 2017-18 season. Alves had a strong presence in Chennaiyin FC's backline with his strong tackles and aerial prowess, helping the Marina Machans in six out of their eight clean sheets that season.

John Johnson and Juanan's partnership at the back solidified Bengaluru FC's defensive line with distinction, but Alves' knack for shining in crucial moments put him ahead of BFC's defensive pair.

Rahul Bheke not only scored the winner against FC Goa in the ISL Cup final but also played a pivotal role throughout the 2018-19 season. Bheke showcased his ability to seamlessly switch between right-back and centre-back, adapting to the team's tactical needs with remarkable ease. Versatile, tenacious, and tactically astute, Bheke was the cornerstone of the Blues' defensive line in their Cup-winning campaign.

Mourtada Fall marked his presence in his debut ISL season with his solid defensive attributes and aerial threat in the opponent's half, but Bheke's versatility was key in choosing him over Fall in this regard.

Mourtada Fall was a rock in FC Goa's defensive line while also orchestrating the Gaurs' build-up from the back. The Senegalese also proved his worth in the final third with five goals that season, and he remains one of ISL's most consistent foreign defenders. While his physical presence and aerial strength were undeniable, the Senegalese defender's solidity, leadership, and offensive contribution made him an impactful player, leading FC Goa to the League Shield in the 2019-20 season.

Seriton Fernandes was another FC Goa defender who was consistent throughout the season, but the right-back couldn't match Fall's impact.

Sandesh Jhingan stood tall in his debut campaign with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, leading the team to concede the fewest goals (15) in the league stage in the 2020-21 season. Jhingan's aerial dominance and sharp tackling made him a nightmare for opposition strikers. Jhingan was the embodiment of resilience at the heart of the Mariners' defence, leading by example in a challenging, bio-bubble season.

NorthEast United FC full-back Ashutosh Mehta showcased his dynamic presence through the flanks with smart overlapping runs and excellent trackbacks but Jhingan's consistency made him the preferred choice.

Peter Hartley was the defensive linchpin in Jamshedpur FC's Shield-winning campaign. Known for his robust defending, astute positioning, and ability to organise his backline, the English centre-back was instrumental in their success.

Naorem Roshan Singh and Hormipam Ruivah shone bright with immense promise, but Hartley's role in the Men of Steel's defence line was commendable.

Odei Onaindia's defensive prowess was evident in his consistent performances throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Calm under pressure and technically gifted, he blended old-school defending with modern distribution, making him one of the best foreign centre-backs to grace the league. The Spaniard was excellent in one-on-one situations, read the game brilliantly to make crucial interceptions, and was comfortable on the ball, contributing to Hyderabad FC's build-up play. He was involved in each of Hyderabad FC's 12 clean sheets that season and missed just one game all season.

Pritam Kotal played a pivotal role in MBSG's Cup glory in the 2022-23 season with his dynamic defensive skills and leadership abilities. But it was Onaindia who maintained consistency and marshalled the Yellow and Black's defence line to perfection.

An ISL veteran, Tiri once again proved why he's considered one of the league's most reliable and respected defenders over the years. Tiri's calm presence, ability to organise the backline, and unwavering discipline made him the anchor of Mumbai City FC's defence. He played a crucial role in the Islanders' ISL Cup victory in the 2023-24 season as they kept a joint league high of nine clean sheets that season.

Hector Yuste and Anwar Ali were excellent in MBSG's League Shield triumph as this partnership brought in solidity and reliability. However, Tiri's quality in the blue of Mumbai City FC was unmatched.

Subhasish Bose, a warrior in defence and a leader in spirit. The MBSG skipper elevated his game to an unprecedented level by netting six goals, the highest ever by a defender in a single ISL campaign. His solid defensive attributes, goalscoring knack, and leadership skills made him an instrumental cog in the Mariners' ISL double-winning campaign.

With Bose leading the defense line, MBSG recorded 16 clean sheets in the 2024-25 season, the most by any team in a single campaign.

Besides Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Stephen Eze also enjoyed stellar seasons with MBSG and Jamshedpur FC respectively. However, Bose's goalscoring prowess was simply unmatchable, making him an automatic choice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)