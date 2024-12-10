Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Indian football is witnessing a transformative era, with the Indian Super League (ISL) serving as a launchpad for nurturing homegrown talent.

Combining the efforts of ISL teams, academies like Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), and grassroots programs, the league is shaping a future where Indian players compete at the highest levels consistently.

Also Read | AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Beth Mooney Embraces Wicketkeeping Role As Australia Gear Up for New Zealand Tour.

In an exclusive interview with ISL, coaches Juan Pedro Benali (NorthEast United FC), Sergio Lobera (Odisha FC), and Owen Coyle (Chennaiyin FC) share their philosophies for advancing youth development and fostering a deep-rooted love for football among young Indians.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that there is a good quality of Indian players in the ISL.

Also Read | Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI.

"There is a very good quality of Indian players in the ISL. However, what we need to all work on collectively is that when these players arrive in the league, they don't stop there. They need to look higher. Just because you have signed a very good contract doesn't mean that you have made it. The sky is the limit," Benali was quoted in a release from RFYC.

NorthEast United FC is deeply invested in leveraging the football-rich culture of the region through intensive scouting across the eight northeastern states. Plans for an academy in Shillong 'the newest home of ISL' in the region--are a testament to the club's commitment to creating pathways for young talent.

"Our philosophy is clear to go and look for the talent all across the eight states in the region. We do a lot of scouting and we have a lot of talent. John (Abraham) and Mandar (Tamhane) have a clear idea in terms of building an academy in Shillong to get those players, because the club needs to benefit from them and to give the players the exposure to give them anything that they want," Benali explained.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera believed that player development goes beyond physical and tactical training.

"Few years ago, it was a choice to work with young talents, but now it's compulsory for teams to do so, because it's both the present and the future. We need to work with young players and build young talents," Lobera noted.

He stressed the importance of mental health in a player's career trajectory and the need to change how young players perceive pressure.

"At this level, it is crucial to ensure that our players have the best mental health. We need to tell them that they don't need to be under pressure. You just need to read the newspapers and watch the TV to know what real pressure looks like for people. We are privileged people and we have the chance to work in football, which is our hobby. We need to enjoy at this moment," says Lobera.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle believed the foundation for a strong national football system lies in early talent identification.

"I have been passionate about grassroots football development for many, many years. As much as I am a foreigner coming into the country, we have an obligation to try and make our club better, but equally for the country, including India, to be spoken in global terms," Coyle said.

He called for increased investment in grassroots initiatives, urging stakeholders to prioritize programs that provide young players with access to resources and training facilities early in their development.

"Grassroots development is the most important part. We need big stakeholders and money to be invested in the grassroots. There is a huge potential in India, given the population and the size of the country. There are going to be fantastic Indian young kids if we can hone them properly. Instead of getting those kids at 18-19, what if we explore their talents when they are 11? If we do, we can give the national team far better opportunities to develop," Coyle said.

The perspectives of Juan Pedro Benali, Sergio Lobera, and Owen Coyle collectively paint a clear picture of what Indian football needs to succeed on the global stage and how the future looks bright with the baby steps taken by the ISL in the right direction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)