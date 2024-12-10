UEFA Champions League defending champions Real Madrid are all set to take on the defending champions of the UEFA Europa League, Atalanta. Both teams are set to make it again. In the preseason of 2024-25, Real Madrid defeated Atalanta to clinch the UEFA Super Cup. Atalanta are leading the Serie A 2024-25 points table at the moment. Atalanta are in superb form, winning five out last five matches played. Even if we talk about the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season, Atalanta are way ahead of Real Madrid as the Serie A side has won three out of five matches played and a couple of them ended in a draw. Atalanta are yet to lose a match in the Champions League this season. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Xabi Alonso Brings Bayer Leverkusen’s Efficiency to New Heights.

Real Madrid on the other hand are slowly and steadily coming back to their form as Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated Girona in their last match by 3-0. Real Madrid are in the second spot in the La Liga 2024-25 points table but things are completely different for the defending champions when it comes to the Champions League. Real Madrid have lost three games and have been able to win only a couple of them out of the five played so far. This will be the perfect time for Real Madrid to carry their momentum going forward.

Will Vini Jr Play Tonight in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match?

Vinicius Jr's availability is an important take for Real Madrid and their fans. Due to the absence of the winger, Real Madrid fell prey to Liverpool by 2-0 in their last UEFA Champions League game. Vini Jr was spotted training alongside Real Madrid's first team and also has travelled with the team for their away UCL encounter against Atalanta. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss out on Men's FIFPRO World XI, Lucy Bronze Equals Record for Women's Team.

'7 is Back'

These updates make it pretty clear that Vini Jr will play in the Atalanta vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 match. Real Madrid has to win this game against Atalanta as they cannot afford to drop any more points in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 going ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).