Panaji (Goa) [India], January 11 (ANI): SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic failed to get any reprieve in his five-match ban imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

Charged for 'violent conduct towards match official' in their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC last month, Perosevic was also fined Rs 1 Lakh earlier.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out on FA Cup 2021-22 Match Against Aston Villa, Ralf Rangnick Says 'Nothing Serious About His Injury'.

The player had lodged an appeal with the AIFF to decrease the penalty on January 8. Perosevic mentioned in his appeal that he 'had no intention of making contact with referee or indulging in any act that constitutes violent conduct.'

"The AIFF Appeal Committee deliberated the matter on January 10 and dismissed Perosevic's plea in full. The AIFF body confirmed the decision by the Disciplinary Committee would stand," a statement from ISL read.

Also Read | Scott McTominay Scores for Manchester United as Red Devils Seal 1-0 Win Over Aston Villa in FA Cup 2021-22 Match .

Perosevic was also ordered to pay an additional INR 60,000 towards the cost and expenses of the appeal.

Perosevic has already served three of his five-game suspension. The Croatian is slated to miss out on SC East Bengal's next two games scheduled against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)