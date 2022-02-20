Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira feels the Gaurs are a much better side and the points table of the Indian Super League (ISL) doesn't show the entire story of how the team has performed in this year's tournament.

Hyderabad FC were pushed until the end by FC Goa but emerged 3-2 winners at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

As for Derrick Pereira's men, it was a second successive defeat that keeps them in the ninth position.

"I believe that we could perform. We believe in ourselves. Like I keep saying this again and again that we are a much better side than what the table shows," Pereira said in the press conference as per the ISL website.

"But somehow luck, decisions by people on the pitch and even our decisions are not going our way. I'm not complaining, it's football.

"Yes, we could still do better. We always go with an intent to do well in the match and somehow we end up either losing or drawing the match," he added.

The FC Goa head coach said the team had the chance but failed to get over the line against Hyderabad FC.

"The efforts put in by the players. It was a much better performance then last match. Our team put in a lot of efforts, and they combined well as a team," said Pereira.

"We had our chances, but we couldn't convert them. In the remaining two matches we want to end well," he added

Hyderabad FC plays fellow top-four contenders Kerala Blasters FC in their next fixture at the Athletic Stadium on Wednesday whereas FC Goa will look to spoil Mumbai City FC's quest for playoffs qualification at the same venue on February 26. (ANI)

