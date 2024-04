New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) defeated Punjab FC by 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday as the Mariners kept afloat their hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

A strike by Dimitrios Petratos in the 42nd minute, which made him the outright highest goal-scorer for the Mariners in the ISL history, ensured that the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side suffered no more hiccups in catching up to the top-placed Mumbai City FC.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2023-24: Florian Wirtz Scores As Bayer Leverkusen Beats Union Berlin: FC Heidenheim Stun Bayern Munich.

Punjab FC has effectively crashed out of the race to qualify for the playoffs with this defeat too. They have 21 points from 21 games, with five wins, six draws and 10 losses.

The Kolkata-based team now has 42 points in 20 games (with 13 wins, three draws and four losses), two behind the Islanders (44), and hence the Mariners have all to play for especially considering that the two teams clash on the final day of the league stages on April 15 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Also Read | FIFA and Member Associations Must Fight Match-Fixing Together, Says President Gianni Infantino.

The Mariners' offensive trio of Petratos, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings have been critical in bolstering their chances in front of the opponent's goal lately, and this game was no different to that. Petratos first tested Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar in the 14th minute of the game, in a move where it seemed that he had rushed to the attempt that was initially brought about by livewire winger Manvir Singh. Manvir had cut into the box from the left, and laid the ball to Petratos, hoping for a pass back from the striker. However, the attacker immediately launched a left-footed effort, which unfortunately did not have enough power behind it to trouble the Punjab FC custodian.

Thirteen minutes later, Mohun Bagan Super Giant fullback Asish Rai sprung back into action, spearheading the ball forward on the right flank before cutting in a delivery for Cummings. The forward attempted a shot from a distance, but that arguably ended up against him as his effort didn't trouble the target at all.

These regular endeavours were bound to deliver results at some point though, and so they did. Petratos had been hovering around the Punjab FC box tirelessly, as he seemed in a mood to produce another one of his breath-taking shots from outside of the box. That bore fruits, with a sweet effort from the left side by the striker getting slotted in right into the centre of the net to result in the eventual winner of the contest in the 42nd minute of the game.

Punjab FC did not let the game slip away from them easily though. The duo of Wilmar Jordan Gil and Luka Majcen toiled hard to find the equaliser. With Madih Talal arguably operating out of a slightly deeper role, he delivered passes for Gil that the striker tried to set up for Majcen at various intervals during the game. However, a disciplined Mariners' defence, which was equally industrious in its offensive moves, ensured that they didn't let any goals slip from their end.

*Key Performer of the Match

Dimitrios Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

The forward completed 46 out of his 52 passes, creating two goal-scoring chances, and making seven crosses, in addition to scoring the one and only strike of the match to seal the deal for his team.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play their next game against Bengaluru FC on April 11, whereas Punjab FC's next fixture is against East Bengal FC on April 10.

Brief Scores

Punjab FC 0-1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Dimitrios Petratos 42'). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)