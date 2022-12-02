Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Mumbai City FC unleashed a barrage of goals on the opposition yet again as they beat FC Goa 4-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Pereyra Diaz's brace took him to the top of the league's goalscorers chart this season, while Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera also got on the scoresheet. Iker Guarrotxena was the lone scorer for the Gaurs where Edu Bedia went on to be shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

The hosts made just one change to the starting eleven as Lalengmawia Ralte recovered from a niggle and took back his place in the XI. The visitors made two changes that saw Bedia and Redeem Tlang return to the starting XI. Princeton Rebello and FC Goa's top scorer Noah Wail Sadaoui dropped to the bench.

For the eighth time in nine games, Mumbai City FC scored the first goal of the game. Brandon Fernandes was caught napping on the ball as Rahul Bheke's challenge put it into Greg Stewart's path. The Scot saw the run of Diaz and played a perfectly weighted pass through to the striker, who tucked it in at the far post in the 16th minute. Six minutes later, Phurba Lachenpa's fumble from a 25-yard Guarrotxena shot allowed FC Goa to draw level.

The Islanders retook the lead three minutes before the break. Left-back Aibanbha Dohling failed to intercept Ralte's ball to Chhangte on the right. The winger drew a few defenders in before dribbling past them and curling the ball into the net with his left foot.

After scoring three minutes before the break, Diaz ensured Mumbai City FC scored three minutes after the break as well. Chhangte turned provider for this one as he squared it for Diaz inside the box. The Argentine striker adjusted his footing and picked his spot to bag his sixth goal of the season.

FC Goa were stuck on the back foot and didn't recover. A quickly taken corner seven minutes later was cleared only as far as Noguera on the edge of the box. The Spaniard pulled the trigger from range and buried a curler past Dheeraj Singh. The evening did not end well for his compatriot on the other team, as Bedia received a second yellow for kicking the ball away, and the Gaurs finished with ten men.

The thumping win saw Mumbai City FC extend their lead at the top of the table to five points clear of Hyderabad FC. The Islanders will get a break during Matchweek 10 and will return in Matchweek 11 to play East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 16. FC Goa's goal difference took a hammering and dropped them from fifth to sixth, below Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs will return home to host Odisha FC on December 10, Saturday. (ANI)

