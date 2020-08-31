Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Monday signed Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio for the 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world. He made his senior club debut for Brazil's Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho.

He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano. The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil's talented U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of superstars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and the mercurial Neymar.

After signing for Odisha FC, the striker expressed, "I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to work with coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league."

He has travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Saudi Arabia for Al Qadisiyah, Portugal for Vitoria FC, Russia for FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and China for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC.

Welcoming Diego Mauricio at OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us."

The upcoming 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)

