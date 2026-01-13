Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi Superheros bounced back from their opening defeat to register their first win of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, defeating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, as per a release.

Defending a modest total of 82, the Delhi bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai to 59/6 in their allotted 10 overs.

After being put in to bat, Delhi Superheros struggled for momentum against a sharp Mumbai attack. Opener Prathamesh Pawar anchored the innings with a steady 20 off 22 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

The middle order collapsed under pressure from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/13. Manish Waghmare was equally effective, snapping up 2 wickets for just 6 runs in his two overs. It was a late cameo from Padmesh Mhatre, who smashed 16 off 6 deliveries including two boundaries and a six, that pushed Delhi to a fighting total of 82/9. Mhatre was also awarded player of the match for his all-round skills.

In reply, Majhi Mumbai's chase never gathered steam. The Delhi bowlers utilized the tape ball conditions effectively, stifling the scoring rate from the outset. Padmesh Mhatre followed up his batting heroics with a match-winning spell, claiming 2/10. He was ably supported by Sahil Longale, who returned figures of 2/11.

Mumbai's batters struggled to find the boundary, with Bunty Patel top-scoring with a laborious 13 off 19 balls. Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari contributed 12, but the required run rate climbed beyond reach as the innings progressed.

The victory marks a crucial turnaround for the Salman Khan-owned franchise after their heavy loss to Ahmedabad Lions in the season opener. (ANI)

