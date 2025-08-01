Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), on Friday officially confirmed the Season 2 racing calendar, marking the return of India's most electrifying stadium-based motorsport spectacle.

After a record-breaking debut season with 30,000-plus live spectators across three rounds and over 11.50 million broadcast and digital viewers, ISRL is back to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more immersive experience for motorsport enthusiasts across the country.

Also Read | WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Florida.

ISRL SEASON 2 CALENDAR

-Round 1: October 25 & 26-Round 2: December 6 & 7-Round 3: December 20 & 21

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, August 1: Undisputed Champion John Cena & Cody Rhodes Face-Off Ahead of SummerSlam 2025 PLE and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, high-stakes qualifying heats, and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.

Fans can expect:

-Immersive Reise Moto Fan Parks - featuring pit-lane access, AR/VR racing simulators, live entertainment, and family-friendly interactive zones.-Meet-and-Greets with Riders and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences.-Lifestyle and automotive showcases, turning each round into a full-fledged motorsport festival.

"ISRL Season 2 is designed to be more than just a race, it is a celebration of motorsports culture in India. With international legends, home-grown heroes, and the first-ever ISRL Fan Park presented by Reise Moto, we are bringing fans closer to the thrill of Supercross than ever before," -- Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL

With strategic gaps between rounds, teams will fine-tune their machines to ensure world-class racing that pushes the limits of skill, speed, and spectacle. Season 2 is set to cement India's place on the global Supercross map, uniting motorsport fans, families, and thrill-seekers in a next-generation racing festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)