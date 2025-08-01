The August 1st episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to bring an exciting showdown ahead of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. This week's episode of SmackDown will conclude the build towards the biggest party of the summer. The promotion has announced multiple matches and segments for the show. Multiple top wrestling stars, including undisputed champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton, among others, are set to feature in Friday Night SmackDown. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

These superstars are set to clash at the SummerSlam 2025 PLE and will meet for the final time on the Blue Brand show. The August 1st episode of SmackDown will air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Fans in India can watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Netflix, while those in the US can do so on the USA Network. Meanwhile, readers can find the WWE SmackDown match card for the August 1st episode below.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes Face-Off

This week's SmackDown is set to feature a high-stakes face-off between the WWE undisputed champion John Cena and challenger Cody Rhodes, who make their final appearances before their blockbuster Street Fight at SummerSlam. Tensions between them have been building up since their WrestleMania 41 clash, where Cena defeated Rhodes and declared himself as the "Last Real Champion." Both superstars are expected to address their rivalry one last time.

Damian Priest vs Aleister Black

After weeks of brutal attacks, Damian Priest is out for revenge with Aleister Black. The two intense competitors are set to face each other inside the ring to settle things in what promises to be a thrilling showdown on this week's Friday Night Smackdown. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Historic Two-Night PLE.

Giulia vs Zelina Vega - Women's United States Champion

In the women's division, United States Champion Giulia will defend her title against Zelina Vega, which could turn out to be one of the best matches on SmackDown this week ahead of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

AAA World Tag Team Champions Open Challenge

The AAA World Tag Team Champions, Los Garza (Angel & Berto), joined by Santos Escobar, laid down an open challenge last week. The challenge is open to teams from RAW, SmackDown, NXT and AAA divisions - promising a potential tag team match with cross-brand implications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).