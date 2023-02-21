Cairo [Egypt], February 21 (ANI): Team India had one more reason to rejoice during the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Cairo as the reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil clinched a gold medal in the men's 10 m air rifle event on Tuesday.

He had defeated Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich in the gold medal match by 16-8.

"One more medal for at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, Cairo 4th medal and 3rd gold for India as Reigning World Champion Rudrankksh Patil wins a gold after defeating Ulbrich (Germany) 16-8 in Men's 10m Air Rifle event GMM Way to go Champ," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India is at the top of the medal charts with a total of four medals, including three golds. They are followed by Hungary, which has a gold and a silver medal and then Slovakia, which has a gold medal.

India's 10m air rifle mixed team comprising world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and R Narmada Nithin and the 10m air pistol mixed team of Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold medals in their respective events at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo on Monday.

Varun Tomar also won the bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol event on Sunday. Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual men's Air Pistol on Sunday and Rhythm Sangwan, clinched the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team competition. There are six more finals left in the tournament.

Narmada and Rudrankksh shot a stunning 635.8 in the Olympic event, to top the 38-team 60-shot (30 shots each) qualification round. That effort took them to the gold medal match, where they defeated Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6.

Taking aim at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range, the Indian pair took to their firing points in the second qualification relay, after a second Indian pair of Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika had shot a score of 628.8 in the first and were lying fourth. Tilottama and Hriday eventually finished seventh as the top four made the medal rounds. Eszter and Istvan shot 631.0 to finish second, thereby earning the right to face Narmada and Rudrankksh for a shot at gold.

The Hungarians found the Indian pair too hot to handle on the day though and were outgunned fairly comfortably in the end. World Champion Rudrankksh, still a teenager, showed his mettle in the final. His lowest among the 11 single shots required in the decider was 10.3, with a perfect 10.9 in the sixth series as the icing. Narmada too shot very well, with just three scores in the high 9s. This was the pair's first international gold together and also their first gold medal at a senior ISSF World Cup stage.

Germany's Lisa Mueller and Maximillan Dallinger came third after they beat the Swiss pair of Nina Christen and Christoph Duerr 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

Indian teenagers also made the decider of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team competition, when the pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar, topped their qualification round with a combined score of 583. They were joined in the gold medal match by the experienced Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec who shot 582 in qualification to finish a point behind the Indians. A second Indian pair of Divya T.S. and Sarabjot Singh shot 577 to finish fifth.

It turned out to be the proverbial dogfight with both pairs sharing the first six single-shot series. Varun Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual men's air pistol on Sunday, then started to become the difference in the match with his consistency. He missed the 10-mark just three times out of 13, while Damir had six and Zorana and Rhythm eight scores each below the 10-mark in the decider.

The Indians led 10-6 and then 12-8 and then finally 14-10 before sealing the deal in the 13th series.

The World Cup will conclude on January 23. (ANI)

