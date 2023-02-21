Indian Premier League (IPL) is a cricket festival for fans in India. With the 2023 edition nearing it's arrival, the excitement in the air is increasing with every passing day. The start date and the schedules of all the seasons are now announced. It is also confirmed that after three long years, IPL will return back to its original home and away format and fans will get the opportunity to watch their favourite teams in action from the stadium. Amidst this, the holder of the digital rights of IPL, JioCinema confirms that they will stream the 4K Resolution. IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Viacom18 To Merge JioCinema and Voot for Indian Premier League Online Viewing Option.

Since Star Sports were the official broadcasters of IPL in India from 2018, they used to provide the live streaming of IPL to the audience on Disney+ Hotstar app and website and only those who paid for the subscription could watch the matches. When the bidding for the new digital rights contract happened, JioCinema bagged the deal and earlier confirmed that the JioCinema users can stream the IPL on their digital devices for free. Now they also confirm that the streaming will be provided in 4K resolution or UltraHD.

JioCinema will let users to switch between multiple camera angles during the IPL matches. a feature that got popularity during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The JioCinema app will also let fans check statistics such as score and pitch heat map on phones, while those watching on a large screen will be able to see the information alongside the match through the hype mode. The users will be able to stream the matches in 12 languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. The statistics and graphics will also be displayed in the selected language. Disney+ Hotstar Restored! Domain Expiration Possible Reason Behind OTT's Outage During IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online.

There will also be features which will enable fans to chat with commentators during the match along with quizes and prizes. While it is yet to be confirmed, speculations suggest that JIO is also working on an affordable virtual reality headset called JioDive and virtual reality glasses named JioGlass. These devices might enable users to enjoy IPL in a 360-degree format.

